World U20 champion Chepkoech itching to scratch seniors at Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Having clinched the World Under-20 Championship gold medal in Nairobi last year, Jackline Chepkoech is itching to have the same success as she prepares to battle with the seniors for the first time outside the country, having qualified for the Africa Athletics Championship scheduled for Mauritius in June.

Chepkoech ran a spirited race to win the finals at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Thursday, as the three-day National Championships came to an end.

She times 9:26.12, finishing ahead of former World Under-18 and Under-20 champion Celiphine Chespol who timed 9:31.11 and Caren Chebet who was third in 9:31.69.

Chepkoech ran alongside the leading pack that had the front three finishers for most of the race, but threw down the gauntlet at the bell.

She surged forward leaving Chespol and Chebet trailing by a few metres, and pressed further on the gas pedal at the home stretch to earn the convincing victory. Beatrice Chepkoech competing the 3,000m steeplechase at the national championship. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“It was a really tough race but for me, I was determined to try and earn a ticket to the Africa Championship. I am excited to have made the team and now, I want to try and improve because I want to go and win gold,” the soft spoken Chepkoech said.

She added; “I want to improve a bit on speed because that is what I noticed was a weak point for me today and then work better on endurance.”

Chepkoech and Chespol will earn a ticket to represent Team Kenya.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Chebet who also won an Under-20 title in 2018 is also looking towards achieving a continental title after affirming her place in the 5,000m team following another splendid performance.

Chebet, 22, put daylight between herself and the chasing pack to win the race in a time of 15:30.01, with Carolyne Nyaga, the National Police Service Cross Country Champion coming in second in a time of 15:31.8.

Chebet had run a patient race all through, but pressed on the gas pedals with two laps to go to command a good wining time. She qualified for the African Championship alongside Nyaga.

“It was very tough today especially with the weather but the most important thing is that I have qualified. Now we have to work well as a team to deliver good results for Kenya in Mauritius,” she stated. Beatrice Chebet strides to win the 5,000m national championship. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile Daniel Simiu clinched the men’s title and has said he will race at the African Championship.

Simiu clocked 13mins, 23.17secs to win the race ahead of Ismael 13mins, 26.98secs, with both of them earning a place in the Kenyan team to Mauritius.

“I really feel good and that my body is in good shape. Now the target is to keep improving. If I am selected for the African team I will surely go and represent my country. My target is to qualify for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games and the African championship will give me a good opportunity to prepare well,” said Simiu.

He had run a calculated race all through, and exchanged leads for most of the parts of the race with National Police Service teammate Michael Kibet.

At the bell, he went all out and took a commanding lead with more than 300m to go.

Team Kenya for Mauritius

100m women; Maximilla Imali, Monica Safania

100m men; Ferdinand Omanyala, Hesbon Ochieng

100m hurdles women; Priscilla Tabunda, Rukia Nusra

110m hurdles men; Wiseman Were, Michael Musyoki

200m men; Ferdinand Omanyala, Dan Kiviasi

200m women; Maximilla Imali, Millicent Ndoro

400m women; Veronica Mutua, Jacinta Shikanda

400m men; Collins Omae, William Rayian

400m hurdles women; Jane Chege, Diana Chebet

400m hurdles men; Wiseman Were, William Mbevi

800m women; Jarinter Mawia, Naomi Korir

800m men; Noah Kibet, Nicholas Kebenei

1500m women; Purity Chepkirui, Winnie Chebet

1500m men; Abel Kipsang, Kumari Taki

3000m SC women; Jackline Chepkoech, Cellphine Chespol

3000m SC men; Abraham Kibiwott, Geofrey Kirwa

5000m women; Beatrice Chebet, Caroline Nyaga

5000m men; Daniel Simiu, Ismael Kirui

10,000m women; Alice Aprot, Judy Komen

10,000m men; Kenneth Kiprop, Julius Chepkwony

20km Walk race men; Samuel Gathimba, Heristone Wanyonyi

20km Walk race women; Sylvia kemboi, Emily Ngii