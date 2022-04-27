Landmark Commonwealth qualification excites Wheelchair Basketball fraternity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – For the first time in history a wheelchair basketball team will participate in a major global competition.

This follows the Wheelchair Basketball 3X3 women’s national team’s qualification for the prestigious 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This is after the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) applied through a successful bid for a bipartite allocation through the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Commenting on the team’s landmark qualification, Team Manager Alfred Simiyu expressed his excitement saying: “We received the good news and we are still processing it with all the excitement. We cannot wait to represent our nation as we aim for a podium finish with our four athletes.”

In supporting the participation of top Commonwealth athletes and supporting athlete performance pathways the Commonwealth Games Federation allocated Kenya a special invitation place in the female category.

The team has been training together with their male counterparts at the Nyayo National stadium Gymnasium in preparation for the Games.

The team travelled for qualifications in November 2021, where they beat eat DRC, Gambia and Tanzania 50-43, 45-40 and 48-25 respectively. Their only disappointment was an 80-35 loss to South Africa.

The team currently in training includes, Beth Wanja Wambui, Joyce Ambasa Malanda, Alice Wanjeri, Stella Titoy, Phyllis Nyambura, Rahel Akoth, Caroline Wanjira and Eunice Adhiambo.

Wheelchair basketball 3X3 will be making their debut in the Commonwealth Games, with the events scheduled to run concurrently with the Basketball 3X3 in Smithfield, located in the heart of Birmingham City Centre starting from July 29 to August 2.

The same venue will host marathon and beach volleyball, both in which Kenya will field teams.

The wheelchair team joins their able-bodied basketball counterparts, who qualified earlier in both men’s and women’s event by virtue of being second ranked in Africa behind Egypt.

Chef de Mission on his part John Ogola explained; “As the Commonwealth Games Association Kenya, we’re delighted that we submitted our expression of interest to have more para teams and more team sports included in the Team Kenya contingent. The CGF assessed our submission and allocated slots to Wheelchair Basketball 3X3 team. This is a great opportunity for our athletes. Our main aim stands to give all Kenyan athletes the best chance to represent the country.”

The CDM added that “With this addition, Team Kenya athletes contingent now stands at 150 in 19 sports, as NOC-K prepares to start the residential camp soon, with just 92 days to the Birmingham 2022 Games.’’