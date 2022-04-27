Kenya Lionesses drawn with Uganda, Zambia for Africa 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Kenya Lionesses have been drawn with neighbors Uganda and Zambia ahead of this weekend’s Africa 7s, which will also double up as a qualifier for the Women’s Rugby Sevens World Cup.

The Lionesses, under the tutelage of Dennis Mwanja will hope to secure Africa’s sole ticket to the event that is scheduled for South Africa in September.

South Africa, who are drawn in Pool A with Zimbabwe and Senegal have already qualified for the tournament by virtue of being hosts while Pool C will have Tunisia, Ghana and Madagascar.

The tournament will also be a qualifier for the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in July.

Mwanja will be taking charge of the team for the first time after the departure of Felxi Oluoch, and he hopes to have a strong and positive start.

He has named a strong team for the tournament being staged in Tunisia, and will be led by Japan-based Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello.

Lionesses Africa Women 7s squad

Janet Okello (MIE Pearls, Japan, Captain), Christabel Lindo (Impala Saracens), Grace Okulu (Nakuru), Linet Moraa (RuckIt), Stella Wafula (Impala Saracens), Leah Wambui (Impala Saracens), Judith Auma (Impala Saracens), Dorcas Sinaida (Northern Suburbs), Sophie Ayieta (Impala Saracens), Terry Ayesa (Mwamba), Naomi Amuguni (Mwamba), Jean Bisela (Impala Saracens)