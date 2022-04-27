Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenya Lionesses in a previous match. PHOTO/KRU

Kenya

Kenya Lionesses drawn with Uganda, Zambia for Africa 7s

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Kenya Lionesses have been drawn with neighbors Uganda and Zambia ahead of this weekend’s Africa 7s, which will also double up as a qualifier for the Women’s Rugby Sevens World Cup.

The Lionesses, under the tutelage of Dennis Mwanja will hope to secure Africa’s sole ticket to the event that is scheduled for South Africa in September.

South Africa, who are drawn in Pool A with Zimbabwe and Senegal have already qualified for the tournament by virtue of being hosts while Pool C will have Tunisia, Ghana and Madagascar.

The tournament will also be a qualifier for the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in July.

Mwanja will be taking charge of the team for the first time after the departure of Felxi Oluoch, and he hopes to have a strong and positive start.

He has named a strong team for the tournament being staged in Tunisia, and will be led by Japan-based Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello.

Lionesses Africa Women 7s squad

Janet Okello (MIE Pearls, Japan, Captain), Christabel Lindo (Impala Saracens), Grace Okulu (Nakuru), Linet Moraa (RuckIt), Stella Wafula (Impala Saracens), Leah Wambui (Impala Saracens), Judith Auma (Impala Saracens), Dorcas Sinaida (Northern Suburbs), Sophie Ayieta (Impala Saracens), Terry Ayesa (Mwamba), Naomi Amuguni (Mwamba), Jean Bisela (Impala Saracens)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved