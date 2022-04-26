Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Olunga celebrates one of his two goals. PHOTO/Duhail/Twitter

Football

Super Olunga scores twice as five-star Duhail shine in Champions League

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga simply cannot stop scoring, as the lanky ex Upper Hill High School star scored twice for Qatari Club Al Duhail as they thrashed Iran’s Sepahan in their final Group D match of the Asian Champions League.

Olunga took his tally of goals to four in this competition, having scored in the 1-0 win over the Iranians in the first leg and also one in the 3-0 win over Uzbeki side Pakhtakor.

The Kenyan striker opened the scoring in the 10th minute before the Iranians equalized 10 minutes later through Mohamed Nejadmehdi.

However, Olunga restored Duhail’s lead, completing his brace in the 35th minute.

They went to the break with a 3-1 lead after Brazilian Edmilson Junior found the back of the net five minutes to the break. In the second half, Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi scored the fourth.

Sepahan scored one in the 82nd minute, but Edmilson also completed his brace in the 90th minute to hand the side a comfortable ending in the group phase, a fourth consecutive win.

They had started the tournament on a low, losing 2-1 to home side AL Tawuon, but they bounced back, under the tutelage of former Argentine great Hernan Crespo to book a place in the next round.

Last season, when Olunga finished the tournament as the top scorer with nine goals, they couldn’t make it past the group stages.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved