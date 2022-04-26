Connect with us

Odibets launches ‘Odi Bet Master’ promo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has launched a new promo for its customers dubbed the ‘Odi Bet Master’ that is set to see betting fanatics win big from just playing on the Odibets platform.

The one of a kind promo will see punters get paid for the number of times they place their bets. The more you play the more you increase your chances of winning

The Odi Bet Master promo will see punters stand a chance of winning up to Sh100,000 monthly, Sh10,000 weekly and Sh3,000 daily.

How it works

– In order to participate you have to be a registered Odibets customer.

– Login to Odibets and place a bet on Prematch, live, jackpot or virtual (Odi League) games with a stake of atleast Sh10 and total odds of 7.99 or more. You will automatically enter into the Odi Bet Master promo.

– Stake used has to be purely cash with NO BONUS.

– This promotion is NOT applicable to casino bets.

– Prizes won can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

Early this year, Odibets launched the ‘Odi Sharebet’ promo that has seen punters win various cash prizes from just sharing their bets.

The promo has seen the top 50 bet-share participants with the highest number of shared bets clicked and bets placed win upto Sh200,000 weekly among other cash prizes.

