KPA players celebrate during their final against Ulinzi Warriors. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

KPA disarm Ulinzi Warriors to clinch men’s national basketball league title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – A spirited performance from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the final game of the best of five final series saw them beat Ulinzi Warriors 80-61 and dethrone them as the men’s national basketball league champions at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Monday evening.

Defending champions Warriors had come from 2-1 down to force the decider after winning game four on Sunday, but they couldn’t complete the job on home court as the dockers put to an end the army side’s dominance of the national league.

KPA led in all but the last quarter, their dominant and spirited display proving too much to handle for the Warriors who were wasteful with their shooting in and beyond the arc.

The military side rallied in the last quarter to narrow a 20-point gap at the end of the third quarter, but it was too little too late as KPA had done just but enough to secure the title.

Action between Ulinzi Warriors and KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

-More to follow

