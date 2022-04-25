Connect with us

President Kibaki awards a winner during a past Golf tournament

Golf

CS Amina extols ex-President Kibaki’s contribution to sports

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has extolled former President Mwai Kibaki’s contribution towards development in the country, not only during his 10-year tenure as Head of State but also during his entire time as a public servant.

The retired President, who unfortunately passed away last week at the prime age of 91 was an ardent golfer at Muthaiga Golf Club and the Patron of the DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Kibaki was among 12 individuals who were inducted into the Kenya Open Golf Limited Hall of Fame for his significant contribution to the tournament and golf in the country.

The former longstanding Othaya legislator was until his demise the Patron of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

“On behalf of the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage and the Kenya Golf Union, I would like to take this opportunity to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former President of the Republic of Kenya His Excellency Mwai Kibaki. The golfing fraternity in Kenya , Africa and beyond are saddened by the demise of the Patron,” CS Amina said in a statement.

CS Amina addressing a press briefing PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She added; “The late Kibaki played a major role in the development of golf in the country and through him Kenya had many accolades in golf. He was passionate about golf and faithfully officiated at the Kenya Open golf tournaments with zest and vigour.”

Amina also extolled Kibaki’s unswerving support towards the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU).

“Every year, he supported the Ladies Invitation tournament at Muthaiga and facilitated KLGU to participate in international events which exposed our lady golfers to the global arena.”

Kibaki was also instrumental in supporting other sporting disciplines in the country during his tenure as President of the Republic of Kenya and Amina says his contribution to the growth of the industry will be missed.

