Morocco players celebrate after Zakaria Aboukhlal (C) scored their second goal against the Comoros

Football

USA to host Morocco in June in World Cup warm-up

Published

WASHINGTON, United States, Apr 21Morocco will play the United States on June 1 at Cincinnati in a 2022 Qatar World Cup warm-up match for both clubs, the US Soccer Federation announced Wednesday.

The match will mark the first of US coach Gregg Berhalter’s tenure, which began in December 2018, against an African opponent.

The Atlas Lions, who were unbeaten with seven wins and a draw in African World Cup qualifying while outscoring foes 25-3, are 3-0 all-time against the Americans.

“We’re excited to face a fellow World Cup finalist and provide our team with a different challenge,” Berhalter said. “This is a critical period for our team preparation.”

Morocco was drawn into Group F at the World Cup alongside Canada, Croatia and Belgium while the United States was placed in Group B with England, Iran and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

It’s the second match for the USA at TQL Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati after a 2-0 victory over rival Mexico last November.

The Americans will play four matches in early June, starting with Morocco followed by another friendly June 5 and CONCACAF Nations League matches at home against Grenada on June 10 and at El Salvador on June 14.

