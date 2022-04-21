Connect with us

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has been seen as the favourite to be given the challenge of turning Manchester United's fortunes round according to British media reports

English Premiership

Ten Hag it is! Man United announce current Ajax boss will be new coach

Timothy Olobulu

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 21 – Manchester United have announced that current Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag will be the club’s new head coach from the end of the season in a contract expected to run up to 2025, with an option of extending by a year.

Ten Hag has been on United’s radar for the last few months and talks have been ongoing, including a compensation to Ajax.

He takes over from Ralph Rangnick, who has been serving in interim until the end of the season.

In a statement, Man United Football Director John Murtough said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.”

Ten Hag on his end said; “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

