Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Evans Chebet celebrates after winning the Boston Marathon.

Athletics

Superb Olympic champion Jepchirchir beats Ethiopia’s Yeshaneh to Boston title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir put up a sensational sprint finish to beat Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh to the Boston Marathon women’s title, clocking 2hrs, 21mins and 2secs.

The race was narrowed down to two; Peres and Yeshaneh after the leading pack dropped off, Joyciline Jepkosgei having been unable to keep up with the pace.

The two changed leads in the final two kilometres, but it was the Olympic champion who had the gas and energy to push on in the final 400m as she ensured she sprinted off to victory.

Kenya’s Mary Ngugi was third while the ever green Edna Kiplagat finished fourth.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved