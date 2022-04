NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – Evans Chebet won his first ever major marathon title, clinching victory in a time of 2hrs, 6mins and 51secs, with Lawrence Cherono coming in second and defending champion Benson Kipruto coming in third.

Chebet who failed to finish in the 2018 race after dropping out at the 29km mark ensured he went all the way this time, pushing away from the leading pack after 30km and maintaining the lead till the end.

