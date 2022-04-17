Connect with us

Felix Oluoch celebrates his second goal against KCB. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Oluoch strikes brace as Sharks bite off KCB’s distant title ambitions

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Felix Oluoch scored twice as Kariobangi Sharks beat KCB 2-0 at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday evening to slow down the bankers’ distant hopes for the FKF Premier League title.

Sharks were better prepared and learnt from last weekend’s first leg duel where they led 2-0 only to drop points in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz survived an onslaught from Sofapaka before drawing 1-1 to see the gap between them and second placed Tusker FC stand at eight points with eight rounds of matches left.

Sofapaka would have won the game but had a late penalty saved by Homeboyz keeper Geoffrey Oputi. David Okoth had grabbed an equalizer for the home side after Lawrence Juma’s early penalty had given Batoto ba Mungu an early 1-0 lead.

-More to follow

