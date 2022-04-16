Nine lucky Kenyans bank Easter millions from Odibets

NAROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Nine lucky Kenyans have won the Odibets Laki tatu daily jackpot.

Gladys Silei, Matthew Kipleting, Kennedy Opudo, Ravin Imbare, Omari Mokaya, solomon K, Jesicah Anyango and Isaac Elaar made their Easter long weekend better after they correctly predicted the outcomes of the 10 games that were on the jackpot.

“I started placing bets on Odibets last year and never in my wildest dreams had I thought I would one day win such a huge amount of money,” said an elated Silei as she received her cheque from Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai.

For Kipleting from Eldoret, placing his bets on Odibets had always been a favourite past time and never had he thought that he would one day win.

“I am an ardent football fan, never had I thought that one day I would be smiling all the way to the bank after winning big, this has come as a surprise to me,” said Matthew, a construction worker.

In Lodawar, Elaar, a boda boda rider slaughtered a goat for his friends to celebrate the big win.

“I have been playing this jackpot since It was launched, I have always known that one day I would hit it and today is the day,” said Isaac.

Last month, Edapal Epat, a fish seller from Lodwar won Sh2,085,419 after staking a mere Sh93 on international matches on the Odibets platform.