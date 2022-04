LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 16 – Liverpool’s quest for a historic quadruple of trophies remains alive after reaching the FA Cup final with a first-half blitz of Manchester City to win 3-2 at Wembley.

Ibrahima Konate’s early header and a Sadio Mane double kept Jurgen Klopp’s men in the hunt to become the first side to ever win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.