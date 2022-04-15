Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Nemanja Matic to leave Manchester United at the end of the season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Nemanja Matic has announced he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old former Serbia midfielder revealed on Instagram that he had told interim manager Ralf Rangnick, his team-mates and the board of his decision.

Matic said: “After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

“I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible.”

Matic, who has a year left to run on his contract, has made 17 Premier League appearances this season – 26 in total – and was in the starting line-up in United’s last match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat at Everton.

He was signed by United from Chelsea for £40million in July 2017 under former manager Jose Mourinho and has made over 180 appearances in all competitions.

Mourinho had previously signed the versatile Serb during his time as Chelsea manager, with the London club paying £21m to Benfica in 2014 after an earlier spell at Stamford Bridge had proved unsuccessful.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Man United teammates Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are all out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved