Junior Cyclists Gain Skills From Youth Camp, Buoyant Ahead Of African Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The national Cycling team will make use of skills gained from the two-week National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Youth Camp when they compete in the African mountain bike Championships to be held in Windhoek, Namibia April 22-23.

The Elite Youth Camp hosted at the Kenyatta University hosted a total of 21 disciplines with athletes across the country participating in a training that also included the Anti-Doping and Media Relations.

The three young cyclists Grace Kabiru, Margaret Mune and Meghan Ambasa are set to represent Kenya at the senior’s event.

Speaking after her training session Kabiru, who is the top female junior cyclist in both mountain bike and road races shared her expectations heading to the African championships as junior in the elite category.

“Training has been great. I am expecting good results because I have trained a lot and learned tactics that were new to me. These tactics will help me represent my country well in Namibia,” Kabiru said.

U.C.I certified cycling coach Jackline Wairimu, who has been with the junior team through the program reiterated the aspect of not pressuring the young athletes to win medals but rather urged the young ones to go out there and have fun while at it.

“We thank NOC-K for making this camp possible for both coaches and athletes, it has been a learning experience for us. We are hoping for the best since the training has been good, I believe everyone has done their part and we are not putting pressure for them to win medals. We believe they will do the best while representing Kenya in Windhoek.”

Speaking about her preparations for the continental event young cyclist Ambasa shared how the camp has played a big role in helping her align training sessions for the championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As young cyclists we are privileged to be here and get exposed to other sports. We have sometimes gone for training with other teams and I have learned a lot especially on things like doing warm ups and stretches which I initially did not do. Through them I have improved a great deal,” said Meghan.