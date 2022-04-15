Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Junior Cyclists Gain Skills From Youth Camp, Buoyant Ahead Of African Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The national Cycling team will make use of skills gained from the two-week National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Youth Camp when they compete    in the African mountain bike Championships to be held in Windhoek, Namibia April 22-23.

The Elite Youth Camp hosted at the Kenyatta University hosted a total of 21 disciplines with athletes across the country participating in a training that also included the Anti-Doping and Media Relations.

The three young cyclists Grace Kabiru, Margaret Mune and Meghan Ambasa are set to represent Kenya at the senior’s event.

Speaking after her training session Kabiru, who is the top female junior cyclist in both mountain bike and road races shared her expectations heading to the African championships as junior in the elite category.

“Training has been great. I am expecting good results because I have trained a lot and learned tactics that were new to me. These tactics will help me represent my country well in Namibia,” Kabiru said.

U.C.I certified cycling coach Jackline Wairimu, who has been with the junior team through the program reiterated the aspect of not pressuring the young athletes to win medals but rather urged the young ones to go out there and have fun while at it.

“We thank NOC-K for making this camp possible for both coaches and athletes, it has been a learning experience for us. We are hoping for the best since the training has been good, I believe everyone has done their part and we are not putting pressure for them to win medals. We believe they will do the best while representing Kenya in Windhoek.”

Speaking about her preparations for the continental event young cyclist Ambasa shared how the camp has played a big role in helping her align training sessions for the championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As young cyclists we are privileged to be here and get exposed to other sports. We have sometimes gone for training with other teams and I have learned a lot especially on things like doing warm ups and stretches which I initially did not do. Through them I have improved a great deal,” said Meghan.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved