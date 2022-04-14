Sha’Carri and Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce to shake down Kasarani at Kip Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Multiple world and Olympic 100m champion Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce and American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson are among the star attractions that have so far been confirmed for the Kip Keino Classic, a leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour next month.

Fraser-Pryce won two medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games, winning silver in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m with Team Jamaica.

She has previously also won two more gold medals, three more silver and a bronze in the Olympic Games as well as nine world championship titles and two silver medals.

Sha’Carri became famous towards the end of last season after being banned by the USA Anti-Doping Agency for one month after admitting to usage of weed during the Olympic trials.

She had qualified for the Olympic Games after timing 10.86secs, but was bared from competing. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce passed the baton to Shericka Jackson who brought Jamaica home to the Olympic women’s sprint relay gold

Richardson is noted for her long nails and her colourful hair on the field, and has stated that her style is inspired by that of American track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner.

The duel between the two is expected to be the showstopper at the one-day championship.

Other athletes that are expected for the Kip Keino Classic include the Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, World Indoor Championships Bronze medalist Abel Kipsang and World Championships Silver medalist Margaret Chelimo.

“We want to have an event bigger than last two years. We will also have spectators and the idea that we are discussing now is to reach out to Kenyans that they can run more short races,” said Race Director Barnaba Korir.

“We expect more athletes who participated at the Olympic Games to show up,” added Korir.