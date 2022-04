NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening commissioned the newly constructed Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Lang’ata Barracks, a project that has taken 16 months to reach 70pc completion.

The football pitch and athletics track are now ready to use while the rest of the facilities including an aquatic centre, indoor arena and tennis court are nearing completion.

Here are some of the images from the official opening of the facility.

Captain Victor King’e takes President Uhuru Kenyatta through the model of the complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by the 17 KR. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opens the Ulinzi Sports Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The front view of the Ulinzi Sports Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets athletes before the exhibition race. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta was the official starter of one of the exhibition races. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Military Wives Association of Kenya members participated in a 200m exhibition race. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Kenyatta breaks in laughter after the start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

I love this game! President Kenyatta enjoyed being the starter. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ulinzi Stars and Tusker FC players walk into the pitch. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta shares a joke with Tusker FC coach Robert Matano. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker FC players salut the guests. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ulinzi Stars skipper James Saruni presents a jersey to President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker FC’s Ibrahim Joshua vies for the ball with Ulinzi Stars’ Brian Birgen during the exhibition match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Night view of the Ulinzi Sports Complex outdoor stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker FC CEO Charles Obiny receives a commemorative trophy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

