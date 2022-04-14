Connect with us

A field of 144 golfers confirmed for Johnnie Walker Golf Series in Kiambu

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – A field of 144 golfers have been drawn to tee-off at the 15th edition of the ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series to be hosted at the 9-hole Kiambu Golf Club course Saturday.

The players will be hoping to qualify for the tournament’s Eagles Round be played at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The event follows the Nanyuki leg where home player Moses Muthoki led his team of Peter Rimui, Purity Githui, and Jadiel Muriungi to emerge the event’s overall winners, having carded a combined 107 points.

Coming in second was the team of John Mathai, Gen Waweru Luka Mwangi and Francis Mathenge whose efforts returned a combined score of 102 to emerge the second runners-up on count back.

They beat the team of Kevin Kabugi, Robert Gachai, Richard Kabugi, and Marlin Ndegwa who also carded 102 points to emerge third.

The three joined the list of teams that have already qualified to play in the next round.

This will then be followed by the Grand Finale where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Josephine Katambo, Johnnie Walker Marketing Manager said; “We are delighted to take this series to Kiambu. Being the fifteenth event of the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us.”

“The tournament has provided an opportunity for amateur golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our customers,” said Katambo. 

“Sport has always been a great platform for us to interact with our consumers and stakeholders. Since our establishment one hundred years ago, we have always participated in sports as a means to support the communities where we operate,” added Katambo.

