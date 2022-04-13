Connect with us

Unai Emery's Villarreal stun Bayern to storm into Champions League semis

MUNICH, Germany, Apr 12 – Villarreal dumped Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday, Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th-minute strike at the Allianz Arena giving the Spaniards a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie that took them through 2-1 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead on the night to level the tie on aggregate, and extra time loomed until Chukwueze struck.

It is the second time that Villarreal have reached the Champions League semi-finals after they lost in the last four to Arsenal in 2006. They will play either Liverpool or Benfica.

