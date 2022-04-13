Ulinzi Sports Complex a benchmark for more facilities: President Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially commissioned the newly constructed Ulinzi Stars Complex at the Lang’ata Barracks, and says the multi-sports facility should be used as a benchmark for more sporting facilities in the country.

The Complex which will host among others a 10,000 seater football stadium with a running track, an aquatic centre with an Olympic size swimming pool, an indoor court and tennis court has been constructed in 16 months.

“I am proud of the work that the KDF have put in and it shows that if we talk less and work more, we are able to achieve a lot. This facility has been completed in 16 months which is commendable. I now want to urge the managers to ensure the facility maintains international standards,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta as he officially announced the opening of the facility.

The stadium is already completed and will be used for the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics National Championships next week, while the playing field is also ready for use.

The other facilities which include the indoor centre and the aquatic centre will be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has announced that the facility will be able to host other non-military sporting events.

“This facility will be able to host other national sporting events in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports,” said Wamalwa, who joked that he was happy his favourite football club AFC Leopards was not invited for the opening ceremony as he would have been spoilt for choice on who to support between them and hosts Ulinzi Stars.

It was FKF Premier League champions Tusker who faced Ulinzi, the game ending 0-0.

There were also exhibition races which included the 4x100m, 100m and mixed relays. The most exciting though was a 4x100m race including Service Commanders from the KDF.

Chief of Defence Forces General Kibochi meanwhile said he was excited to see a project that he had initiated from scratch coming to life.

“This complex will realise the dream of broadening the KDF sporting disciplines among our regional and international sportsmen,” Kibochi said.