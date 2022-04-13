IN PHOTOS: Guests arrive as President Kenyatta expected to open Ulinzi Sports Complex

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Guests have arrived in their numbers at the Lang’ata Barracks ahead of the official opening of the Ulinzi Sports Complex, expected to be overseen by President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday afternoon.

Several sports stars have arrived at the new Sports Complex, including former Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde, who has previously played for the defunct Ulinzi RFC.

Also gracing the occasion is former Kenya Women’s Volleyball skipper Janet Wanja and beach volleyballer Brackcedes Agala, former 800m world record holder David Rudisha among others.

“I am excited to be here. This is a great project they have undertaken and I hope with this now, they can think of reviving Ulinzi RFC,” Amonde told Capital Sports.

Already, there have been exhibition races between various units of the Kenya Defence Forces as well as athletes from Kenya Prisons and the National Police Service.

In the afternoon, military side Ulinzi Stars who play in the FKF Premier League will play an exhibition match against reigning champions Tusker FC in what will be the first official match at the venue.

The Ulinzi Warriors Basketball team is also expected to play a friendly match against Equity Bank at the indoor arena, a match that will also double up to help them prepare for the national league play-offs set for this weekend.

The main stadium which hosts a football pitch and an athletics track is the first ready facility of the multi sports complex which will also host an aquatic centre with an Olympic-size swimming pool and an indoor games centre.

PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu