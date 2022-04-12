Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diego Simeone has called for more respect amid criticism of Atletico Madrid's style of play.

Football

Simeone calls for more respect amid criticism of Atletico style against City

Published

MADRID, Spain, Apr 12 – Diego Simeone has called for critics of Atletico Madrid’s style of play to show more respect ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atletico were widely lambasted for their ultra-defensive performance at the Etihad Stadium last week, when Simeone’s team failed to muster a single shot as City claimed a deserved 1-0 victory.

“Since I started coaching in 2005, if I’m not mistaken I have never criticised a colleague of mine. Never,” Simeone said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“I believe there are different ways of playing to get what you want from each match but when somebody criticises a colleague, I don’t get involved.

“As my father used to say, ‘the mouth kills the fish’. There are several ways to play, I choose one, but you have to respect your colleagues. Always, always, always.”

City’s dominance in the first leg failed to translate into a convincing lead, with only Kevin de Bruyne’s late strike preventing Atletico from returning to Madrid with a clean sheet.

Atletico will be hoping to upset the odds in front of their own fans at the Wanda Metropolitano and reach their first Champions League semi since 2017.

“What we were able to get from the first leg with that result is hope,” Simeone said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re not going to stray too far from we do best. Hopefully we can combine better, have quicker transitions, counter-attacks, and our key players can have fantastic nights. From there it will be about moments. Anything can happen.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved