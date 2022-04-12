Odibets daily jackpot nets six new millionaires

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – John Oloo, Samson Otieno, Patrick Wambua, Isaac Wanzala, Daniel Musa, and Raymond Amataloh are the winners of last weekend’s Odibets Laki Tatu jackpots.

The six punters, who placed their bets on the jackpots that went live on the Odibets platform, correctly predicted the outcomes of the ten matches on the Laki tatu jackpots.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony, Wambua, a mason by profession said he had yet to come to terms with his big win. “I started playing the Odibets daily jackpot immediately it was launched, It had never crossed my mind that I would win big one day,” he said.

For Oloo from Machakos, playing the Odibets daily jackpot had not been a priority to him as he only played it after he had placed his normal bets.

“I wasn’t always keen with the Odibets daily jackpot and I only used to place it after I had placed my normal bets, over the weekend I placed my jackpot bets last as usual and was astonished to receive a phone call that I had won,” said Oloo an ardent soccer fan who loves following up on the English Premier League.

Wanzala, a plumber from Nairobi who was among the lucky winners said that he always does analysis on the daily jackpot games and for him it was just a matter of time and he would have been the grand winner.

“All along I knew that one day I would win this daily jackpot, my analysis has always been on point, I normally hit 7 or 8 games out of the possible 10,” said Isaac who said that he will use his winnings to invest in his plumbing business.

Last month, Edapal Epat, a fishmonger from Lodwar became an instant millionaire after winning a whooping Sh2,085,419 from just staking a mere Sh93.