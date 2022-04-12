Muthaiga’s Kubwa Wins Savannah Tour At Sigona Leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jeff Kubwa shrugged off a strong challenge in a sudden-death play-off to clinch the fourth leg of the Savannah Tour Golf Tournament played at Sigona Golf Club.

At the close of regulation play, a total of six players were tied on 2 under-par 70 at the 18-hole golf course. They were; Kubwa, Frank Matilo, Dismas Indiza, Eric Ooko, Jacob Okello, and Justus Asena.

The six-headed for a sudden-death play-off where Kubwa who emerged victorious, bagging Kshs.100,000 of the prize money.

The rest of the five players who tied for the second runner-up position, meanwhile, took home Ksh.44,500 each of the prize purse which was set at Ksh 500,000. Jeff Kubwa, winner of the Savannah Tour golf tournament in action at Sigona Golf Club.

During regular play, the first nine proved to be challenging as he dropped shots in the fifth and seventh holes and held pars in the rest of the holes.

He however recovered in the second nine, hitting birdies in the fifteenth and eighteenth holes, and playing safe for pars in the rest of the holes to return a score of 2 under-par 70.

“For the past Savannah Tours that I have participated in, I have been playing well, but my putting has been off. I have been working on improving my putting and today I sunk a lot of them,” Kubwa said.

“I hit the ball quite well, always closer to the pin. I have never played in a six-man playoff. It was quite challenging but I encouraged myself to go for it. I still need to work on my putting which is good but not great as I would want it to be,” he added.

The tournament attracted a total of 68 professional and amateur golfers who battled it out for the title.