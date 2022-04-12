Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spain's Rafael Nadal on the way to a semi-final victory over compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Tennis

Injured Nadal still unable to train with a racket, will miss Barcelona

Published

MONTE CARLO, Principality of Monaco, Apr 12 – Rafael Nadal has not yet been able to resume training with a racket, said one of his team said on Tuesday, adding that the world No. 4 will “logically” miss the Barcelona tournament next week.

“He is still suffering from his ribs and as expected when his injury was announced, he needs four to six weeks. We are at three, so logically he will not be able to play again in Barcelona,” a person close to Nadal told AFP.

“He does the gym, but nothing that hurts him and therefore obviously not with the racket.”

After Nadal went down to his first loss of the year to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final, the 35-year-old Spaniard said he had suffered a stress fracture of a rib in the semi-final against 18-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

He has already missed the Miami Masters on hard court and Monte Carlo, which opens the European clay court season.

The next Masters events are Madrid starting on May 1 and then Rome beginning on May 8. The French Open begins on May 22. Nadal has won the title at Roland Garros 13 times.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved