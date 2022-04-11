Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nikita Mazepin's future at Haas is in doubt following the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Motors

Italy freezes villa of Russian F1 driver and father

Published

ROME, Italy, Apr 11Italian authorities said Monday they have frozen a 100-million-euro (Sh12.6bn) Sardinia villa linked to Russian motor racing driver Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father Dmitry.

The financial police imposed a freezing order on the Rocky Ram villa in Porto Cervo, on the spectacular Costa Smeralda coast on the northeast of the Italian island, a government official said.

Nikita Mazepin, 23, was sacked by the Haas Formula One team last month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Days later, he was added to a list of Russians sanctioned by the European Union, alongside his father, Dmitry Mazepin, the owner and chief executive of chemical giant Uralchem.

Italy has blocked hundreds of millions of euros of property, notably villas and luxury yachts, linked to Russian oligarchs sanctioned following Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved