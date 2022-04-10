Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea forward Timo Werner

English Premiership

Tuchel praises Chelsea spirit after 6-0 drubbing of Southampton

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 10 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his side’s determination to “turn things around” after they finished a tough week by hammering Southampton 6-0 on Saturday.

Timo Werner hit the woodwork three times but still scored twice as Chelsea returned to winning ways after a 4-1 defeat against Brentford and a 3-1 loss in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Mason Mount also scored twice, with Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz finding the net too.

Chelsea were 4-0 up after just half an hour and scored a further two goals within 10 minutes of the re-start, coasting for the rest of the contest at St Mary’s Stadium.

Their fourth win in five Premier League matches inched the Blues ever closer to a third-place finish.

“It was a very good performance and a well-deserved win,” Tuchel told Sky Sports. “It is a tough stadium to come to but we made it look easy.

“In possession we were very focused so it’s a very good performance and an excellent result.

“Straight away we looked focused and determined to turn things around. We were hungry in challenges and we were always dangerous. We created a lot of chances to decide the match very early.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Tuchel said that despite this result, overturning the deficit against 13-time European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday would be tough.

“First of all it was necessary to do the job here,” he told the BBC. “That will be a very difficult task and there is no change to it. We did what we wanted and that is the good news.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved