Majestic Olunga scores to guide Hernan Crespo’s Duhail to Champions League victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored six minutes from time as Qatari giants Al Duhail beat Iranian side Sepahan SC 1-0 in their second match of the AFC Champions League in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Olunga who missed the opening match against Al Taawuon early last week ensured he returned with an emphatic performance.

He scored with a well timed diving header in the 84th minute, connecting to an Ali Almoez cross from the left to hand new coach Hernan Crespo his first win since taking charge at the club.

The former Argentine number nine was handed the role at the Qatari club after immediate former tactician Luis Castro decided to leave on mutual agreement with the club.

Crespo, himself a revered goal scorer in his hey days surely enjoyed Olunga's goal and he hopes he can add on to his tally of nine that he scored last season, ending up as the Champions League top scorer despite Duhail being eliminated in the group stages.



Michael Olunga scores from a close range to put his side in front



Olunga’s side will now take on Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in their next match on Thursday, looking to pick a crucial win to ensure they fight for top of the table placing.

