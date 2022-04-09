Connect with us

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, seen here in 2021, has died at the age of 24 after reportedly being struck by a car

NFL

Steelers’ quarterback Haskins dies after being struck by car

Published

WASHINGTON, USA, Apr 9 – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24, the NFL team confirmed on Saturday, with ESPN reporting he had been struck by a car.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in statement.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

The Steelers did not give further information on the cause of Haskins’s death, but ESPN cited his agent, Cedric Saunders, in reporting he died of his injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday in South Florida, where he was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin said.

The Washington Commanders made Haskins the 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

He spent two seasons in Washington, where injuries to others saw him make seven starts as a rookie, before signing with Pittsburgh last season.

He was inactive for all but one game last season for the Steelers, who were led by veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In this article:
