NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9 – Home boys Kenya Under-20 rugby team mauled their neighbors Uganda 54-20 to start its Barthes Africa Cup on a high at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In other results, Namibia thrashed Cote d’Ivoire 64-0, Tunisia narrowly lost 18-19 to Zimbabwe while Madagascar were 26-14 winners over Zambia.

Chipu’s Tony Oketch is tackled by a Uganda player during their 2022 Barthes Africa Cup opener at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya’s Wilhite Musisi in action against Uganda during their 2022 Barthes Africa Cup opener at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya’s Scrum-Half David Mwaura in action against Uganda during their 2022 Barthes Africa Cup opener at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA