Kabras winger in action. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Kabras down KCB to lift Enterprise Cup title

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar bagged its second title of the season after edging out KCB RFC 9-6 to be crowned the Enterprise Cup champions in a pulsating match played at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

