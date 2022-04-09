Kabras down KCB to lift Enterprise Cup title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar bagged its second title of the season after edging out KCB RFC 9-6 to be crowned the Enterprise Cup champions in a pulsating match played at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday afternoon.
