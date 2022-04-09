Angered Matano slams referee after overruling late goal against Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9 – Tusker FC Head Coach Robert Matano has slammed the match officials who oversaw their game against Gor Mahia after the center referee cancelled a late goal at the Ruaraka Sports Complex on Saturday.

With the game destined for a draw, attacking midfielder Jackson Macharia seemed to be the hero for Tusker when he netted in the dying minutes of the match, but after awarding the goal, center referee cancelled it.

This is after protest from Gor Mahia players that saw the match halted for some few minutes before the referee called of the match after a section of K’Ogalo fans hurled stones in the pitch.

Speaking after the match a furious Matano condemned the referee for overturning the goal, saying it a shame that it’s happening in this era.

“Those are FIFA referees that were officiating the game, it’s nonsense! we cannot have a FIFA referee making such decision, it’s a goal it’s a goal no matter what happens the referee should stand by the rules of the game and respect it,” Matano lamented

The 0-0 result meant that defending champions Tusker remained second on the log with 43 points, nine behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz while record 19-time champions Gor are third on 42 points.

Elsewhere, KCB FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Kariobangi Sharks, Police FC drew 1-1 with Talanta FC while Posta Rangers and Bidco United played to a 1-1 draw as well.