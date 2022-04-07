Team Kenya out to surpass medal haul in Brazil Summer Deaflympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7- Team Kenya for the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil has stepped up training at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

The contingent comprising of athletics, football, handball, basketball and golf athletes was on Thursday April 7, 2022 taken through a media relations session to improve on their interactions with members of the fourth estate on and off the pitch.

They were advised to have cordial relations with the media fraternity by creating a positive rapport, building trust and telling their stories elaborately through interviews and on their various social media platforms. Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke taking through the Team Kenya Deaflympics athletes on Media Relations and athletes. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletes were also taken through the journey of handling successes and failures which will be the two outcomes during their participation in Brazil.

The players are set to go through a mental awareness session on Friday April 8, 2022 to be conducted by the Chiromo Hospital Group.

At the same time, the players have been challenged to work hard to surpass the 16 medals (5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze) the country registered in the last edition of the global games in Turkey in 2017. Top deaf athlete Wamira asking a question during the Team Kenya Deaflympics training on media relations and athletes. Photo/KELLY AYODI

“Kenya is the home of champions, we must live by this mantra when we go to Brazil,” Josephine Onunga, Secretary Administration, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage State Department for Sports, reiterated.

Onunga, who opened the two-day workshop, motivated and encouraged the athletes to take advantage of the high profile Kasarani facilities to up their game before they depart for the games slated to begin May 1-15.

“Kindly train well, show the rest of the world that Kenya is a powerhouse in Africa. Practice, focus on your game, be disciplined. Let’s not lose our sights on the medals at any given time,” Onunga added.

“As a government, we want to celebrate you. We want to give you a red-carpet reception when you jet in with your medals from Brazil,” Onunga, who is also the Secretary Administration State Department for Sports said.

Josephta Mukobe, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Culture and Heritage urged the athletes to take their training seriously ahead of the 24th Summer Deaflympics Games in Brazil.

“Discipline is mandatory for your success, kindly respect the rules of the game and don’t forget our aim in Brazil which is to win medals,” PS Mukobe said.

Team Kenya will be in training at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for 23 days after which the squad will be whittled down to 136 who will travel to Brazil.

Kenya first took part in the Summer Deaflympics in 1997 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kenya was ranked ninth overall out of 97 nations in the last edition held in Turkey.