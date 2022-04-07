Deaflympics: Team Kenya empowered on media relations ahead of Brazil Summer Games  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Kenya’s 24th Summer Deaflympics bound athletes are embarking on a ground-breaking journey which is envisaged to inspire a change in perception on their media relations.

Speaking during the team’s Media and Mental Health Workshop at Kasarani Stadium, Josephine Onunga, the Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) noted that the two-day event is being organized to provide an avenue for interaction between athletes and the media “for better understanding of Deaf Sports”.

Away from their daily grind, it was a different ‘ball game’ at Kasarani on Thursday where team members were taken through a rigorous media mentorship exercise well in time for the Games.

The athletes enjoyed valuable experience on how to manage their media relations, success as well as language, and most importantly, interview etiquette.

–Empowering Athletes–

“The main objective is to empower each other so that athletes know how to be comfortable around their media space both locally and when they get to the international stage, and for the media to know how to best tell the stories of our Deaf sportsmen and women,” Onunga added.

Onunga added that the approach to the national teams’ preparation is wholesome training given their insatiable appetite for success in Brazil and beyond.

“For this reason, we have also organized mental health awareness sessions as part of the conference conducted by the Chiromo Hospital Group tomorrow,” Onunga explained.

The teams are already in residential training at Kasarani and Pride Inn Hotel Nairobi. A total of 136 athletes will be selected to travel to Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

Kenya will be represented in five disciplines namely Athletics (Men & Women), Football (Women), Basketball (Men & Women), Handball (Men & Women) and golf (Men).

–Equal Opportunities–

“I want to reiterate that every athlete has a right to an equal opportunity to represent Kenya whenever called upon to do so. No one, athlete or official should take advantage of the other, or use their position to exploit others,” Onunga went on.

The Deaflympics are an international multi-sport event, organized by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD – International Committee of Sports for the Deaf).

The Summer Deaflympics takes place every 4 years and are the oldest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games.

Kenya first took part in the Summer Deaflympics in 1997 in Copenhagen Denmark.

Since then Kenya has bagged a total of 38 medals; 12 Gold, 10 Silver, 16 Bronze. In the last edition in 2017 in Samsun, Turkey, Kenya was ranked 9th overall and 1st in Africa out of 97 nations with a total of 16 medals; 5 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze. All the medals were won in athletics with clean sweeps in the men’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters.