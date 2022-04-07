Connect with us

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani at the steps of Treasury Building as he left for Parliament ahead of the budget reading on June 11, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Budget: Sh125m for refurbishment of regional stadia as Sports Fund gets 15.8bn

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund has received an increase in budget allocation after getting Ksh15.8 billion in the current financial year of 2021/2022.

This is a Ksh800 million additional from last year’s allocation of Ksh15 billion in the Fund that its main goal is to facilitate growth and development of the sports industry in the country.

Additionally, Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Ukur Yatani announced that Ksh 125 million has been distributed for the purposes of refurbishment of regional stadia.

“To further support Sports Development and Tourism recovery I have proposed an allocation of Ksh15.8 billion for the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund, Ksh 3.2 billion for the Tourism Fund, Ksh 1.8 billion for Tourism promotion fund and Ksh 125 million for the refurbishment of regional stadia,” Yatani announced.

The fund for stadia is a boost for the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to complete the remaining works in the works ongoing in various regional stadia like the Jamhuri Sports Ground that saw phase one already competed and launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The monies allocated to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund will aid the Ministry prepare the upcoming sporting activities both local and international; the Commonwealth Games slated to be hosted in Birmingham, UK, World Athletics Championships Oregon, USA, 24th Summer Deaflympics Games in Brazil and the Barthes Rugby Africa Under-20 Championship among other events.

