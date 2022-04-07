Connect with us

Kenya 'Hit Squad' Captain Nick Okoth. Photo/COURTESY

Boxing

Beating continues as skipper ‘Commander’ Okoth, Mugunde lose in Congo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Captain Nick Okoth joined the list of Kenya’s casualties after he was defeated 4-1 by Cameroon’s Sangue Alain in the lightweight division in the ongoing Zone 3 tournament at Studio Maman Angebi hall in Kinshasa, Congo.

This is according to the latest results shared by Francis Momat who’s one of the Communication Directors of DRC Boxing Federation.

In addition to Okoth, other Kenyans to fall by the wayside were light-middle Boniface Mugunde who was outpointed 5-0 by DRC’s Steve Kulenguluka while newcomer light-heavy Francis Denga was beaten 4-1 by DRC’s Peter Kabeji.

Victor Odhiambo saved Kenya’s blushes with a hard-fought 3-2 points win over Malonga Dival of Congo Brazzaville. The total number of Kenyan casualties in the Zone 3 tournament has now swelled to 10.

Earlier, Stacy Ayoma, Everlyn Akinyi and Lorna Kusa won their semi-final bouts to power their way to the finals.

Ayoma, a product of Boxgirls, made it to the semis without throwing a punch, and now has a tough final lightweight bout against Jocelyn Tshamala of DRC.

Welterweight Akinyi put up a dominant show against DRC’s Luta Kennedy enroute to an impressive 5-0 victory. The DRC boxer punched the air for the better part of the three rounds.

Light-middle Lorna Kusa was fully stretched by DRC’s Mauwa Bwanamoya before squeezing 3-2 points victory.

A total of eight Kenyan boxers are in action today on the third day of the seven-nation tournament.

-By Nenez Media Services-

