Returning to AFC Leopards has revived my career, says Makwatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Back to back goals against his parent club Kenya Police FC have seen John Mark Makwatta’s confidence soar up the ceiling and the forward says making a return to AFC Leopards, on loan from the law enforcers has been a masterstroke to revive his career.

Makwatta joined Leopards from Police on a six-month loan stint and scored the single goal in the 1-1 first leg draw against his immediate former side and a spectacular third in their 3-0 win on Sunday.

“I think it was the best decision I made to come back to AFC. The coach’s (Patrick Aussem) training is top notch and you have no choice but to work. I feel in the few weeks I have trained under him I have really improved. I could feel it when I played my first game before the international break. Though I am not yet at the point where I feel I am back to my best, I have really improved,” Makwatta told Capital Sports. John Mark Makwatta dribbles forward in a match against Kenya Police FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “At Police I wasn’t playing much and as a player, that always works down your morale. That is why I made the decision to come here and try get playing time which I am really thakful I have finally had.”

Makwatta’s debut at Leopards was delayed by almost a month and a half due to a transfer embargo on the club, having joined in the January transfer window.

The striker, formerly with Nairobi City Stars and Ulinzi Stars, returned to the country after a stint with Zambia’s Zesco United, where he had transferred to after a hugely successful season in 2020 with Ingwe.

After returning home from Zesco, Makwatta signed for Police but couldn’t hit it off, scoring only twice in limited appearances. John Mark Makwatta scores from the penalty spot against Kenya Police FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But with his confidence back, he has set a double digit target for the end of the season with 10 rounds of matches remaining.

“My target is to score at least 10 goals this season. I already have four so I want to score six more at least, by the time the season ends. I am feeling better and more confident and I believe I will attain the target,” he adds.

“I will decide my future once the season ends because my loan from Police is just six months. After the season, I will be in a better position to look at my future,” he adds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the composition of players at his new address, Makwatta is excited at the prospect of working with youngsters. John Mark Makwatta joins his teammates in celebrating a goal against Kenya Police FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“They are a very young team but the coach has really done a great job on them. If you look at them, they are playing like an experienced team and I am really glad to be working with them. I think this is a great team for the future and if we can maintain the squad, I believe they will be challenging for trophies very soon,”

“They are eager to learn and want to improve every day. Their work ethic in training is also quite amazing,” Makwatta states.

He now hopes that his arrival at Ingwe will spur the club to finish in the top half of the table after a difficult campaign.