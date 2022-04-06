Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton is open to a film being made about his life

Motors

Next stop the Oscars? Lewis Hamilton eyes biopic similar to ‘King Richard’

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Apr 6Lewis Hamilton says he is open to a biopic being made about him in a similar vein to ‘King Richard’, the critically acclaimed film based on Venus and Serena Williams and their father.

Britain’s seven-time world motor racing champion is currently producing a documentary about his life and career, but would be happy to see a feature-length film too.

“We have this documentary that we’re working on and I think you have to just do everything at the right time,” he was quoted as saying by the official formula1.com website ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

“The documentary is the current focus. I think stories are there to be told. I think it’s important. I think there’s lots that can be learned.

“So I think, yes, one day I perhaps will try to do the same maybe. I’m very inspired by how Will (Smith) did it with his team.

“And with those two icons (Venus and Serena Williams), pretty proud of them.”

Smith won the best actor Oscar last month for his portrayal of the Williams sisters’ ambitious father Richard — an award overshadowed by his slap of host Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony.

Hamilton said he could relate to the film.



“Behind everyone that’s successful there is always somebody, and I can relate to it because I have a very amazing family who, without them, I would not be here today,” he said.

“And I hope at some stage, I’ll be able to do something similar… I think it’s inspiring for families out there.”

