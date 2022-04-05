Why Ticketing Platform Tokea is the talk of town

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Kenya’s online ticketing industry is set for a major shake with the entry of ticketing platform Tokea.

The ticketing platform that is the talk of town among netizens has promised to offer one of the best entertainment experiences for fans and event organizers in the country.

The platform is set to work with organizers through a simple-to-use ticketing app to set up festivals and help event organizers increase revenues.

In addition, Tokea will provide you with information on the various event that may be coming up as well as the user analytics.

This will not only revolutionize events planning in the country, but also offer a platform for sports teams and institutions who are eager to improve their gate collections.

FKF Premier League clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have for long depended on collections from their matches to assist in running their club’s day to day activities and the up-to-date features found on the new sensational platform will offer solutions.

Among other mass sporting events that might benefit from the platform include the annual Safari Sevens Rugby Festival and national team matches.

“We believe in giving the best solutions to event organizers so they can keep putting on Africa’s best shows. Access Control gets people in faster so they have more time to spend, Cashless Payments increases spending, and Experiential creates more valuable sponsorships, all while delivering a world-class guest experience,” a statement by the company read.

The platform has entered the Kenyan market with a bang! Tokea is selling event tickets for the long-awaited Shin city, a creation by Kenyan artist Nyashinski.

Nyashinski will open the gates to Shin City on April 16th, 2022 at the Carnivore grounds.

Tickets are going for Sh3,000, and G.O.A.T tickets (VIP) are going for Sh8,000. To make the platform more interesting, one can upgrade a ticket for VIP or VVIP even if you had already purchased regular tickets.

While the city accommodates all, early bird tickets are selling out fast. Be the proverbial early bird and catch that worm! https://tokea.com/ is the platform to purchase tickets.