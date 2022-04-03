Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Impala RFC fan disappointed after seeing his side was edged out 18-20 at the semis of the 2022 Enterprise Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Motors

Pictorial: Impala’s hopes of ending season with a trophy dashed

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Impala’s hopes of finishing the season with a trophy was dashed by KCB RFC, Crashing the Gazelle fans at their backyard. Capital Sports was on ground and this is how it unfolded in picture;

Impala RFC player reacts on the bench after failing to make it into the final of 2022 Enterprise Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved