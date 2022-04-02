Kenya Junior Golf Team back home with wealth of experience from continental duty  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – The Kenya junior golf team says it picked valued experience at the just concluded All-Africa Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Captain Njoroge Njonge Kibugu was the best placed Kenyan in third place having shot three over par 291 in a competition that was won by South African Pascal Gunther with a score of 5 under par 283 while Michael Wallace of Zimbabwe was second with a level par 288 score.

Another Kenyan, Andrew Ngacha Wahome finished 22nd having played 36 over par 324, Elvis Muigua was 27th with a score of 42 over par 330 while Muigua had a rough round one with a score of 89, but improved to 84, 80 and 77 in subsequent rounds.

“The first day the climate was not good, it was windy, so I didn’t play well. The second day I improved by five shots, same as third day,” said Muigua.

“I learnt a lot of things in Egypt. My focus now is to continue training hard for the upcoming tournaments,” he concluded.

On the girls’ side, Mombasa based Alyssa Jamal was placed 12th with her teammate Belinda Wanjiru 13th.

Alyssa played 53 over par 341, same as the Egyptian pair of Talya Sameh and Farah Baly who finished 10th and 11th.

“Playing in Egypt was a good experience; it was actually my first international tournament. The weather was different from what I play in, so it was a completely different experience playing in the cold because where I come from in Mombasa, it is very hot,” said Alyssa.

On playing at Palm Hills, she said “the course was interesting, there were a lot of hazards, something I’m not used to. But it was a good and interesting experience for me, and I got to learn a lot through this tournament.”

Twelve countries took part in the boys’ competition while nine countries were in the girls’ competition.