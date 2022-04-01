Swedish top tier side AIK sweeps off yet another talented Kenyan youngster

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 01 – Swedish top tier side AIK Fotboll has swept off yet another talented Kenyan youngster, this time picking out midfielder Collins Shicjenje from AFC Leopards, barely two months after he returned from Greece.

Shichenje’s arrival at the Swedish club now makes it three Kenyans at the team after they signed young striker Henry Meja from Tusker FC at the end of last season.

The club is already home to left back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma who has been a mainstay at the team for the last three seasons.

Shichenje had just returned to Leopards after a stint in Greece where he had try outs at top tier side PAOK and had just played three matches for Ingwe.

“Coming to AIK is like a dream for me. I could not have come to a better club at this stage of my career. I know both Otieno and Meja who play in the team and both have said very good things about the club to me,” Shichenje said after being unveiled at the club.

The club is meanwhile delighted to have another emerging youngster from Kenya and they are confident his talent will blow up at the club and he will be a massive asset for the remainder of the season. Collins Shichenje in action for AFC Leopards during a past FKF Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“With Collins, we get a physically strong fit midfielder who also showed in his club team that he can play as a central midfielder. Collins has been seen live by AIK representatives several times in the league game in Kenya, most recently in early March 2022 when chief scout Tobias Ackerman was down in Africa and saw him on site,” the club’s sports director Henrik Jurelius said.

The 18-year old joined Leopards from Kakamega Hogh School’s Green Commandos in 2019.

Shichenje’s departure will be a huge blow for Leopards who have already lost two other midfielders in skipper Marvin Nabwire and Dan Musamali.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two have opted to move to the Kenya Police where they will be starting their training on Friday at the Police College in Embakasi.