Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup finals

Football

Nigeria coach Eguavoen resigns after failure to reach World Cup

Published

ABUJA, Nigeria, Apr 1The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said national coach Augustine Eguavoen and his assistants have stepped down after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The NFF said in a statement late Thursday the coaching staff had resigned “with immediate effect”.

On Tuesday, Ghana pipped Nigeria on the away goals’ rule to advance to the World Cup finals, which kick off in November.

It is the first time that Nigeria have failed to qualify for a World Cup finals since 2006.

Apart from Eguavoen, the other coaches relieved of their jobs were Emmanuel Amuneke, Salisu Yusuf, Joseph Yobo, goalkeeping specialist Alloy Agu and Paul Aigbogun.

“A new technical crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately,” the NFF said.

Nigerian fans have been critical of the tactical approach of Eguavoen, a 56-year-old former international defender who was appointed Super Eagles coach in an interim capacity in December after Frenchman Gernot Rohr was sacked.

He led the three-time African champions to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this year, where they were beaten by Tunisia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His temporary appointment was then extended to cover the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved