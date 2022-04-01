Connect with us

Mathew Kisorio competes in a past race. PHOTO/Courtesy

Athletics

Kisorio in AIU sanction for second time, this time for whereabouts failure

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya’s long distance athlete Mathew Kisorio has suffered an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) sanction for the second time, this time being suspended for whereabouts failure alongside Justus Kimutai.

Another Kenyan, Morris Gachaga, has been banned for two years for the same reason.

This is the second time that Kisorio is facing a run in with the AIU, having been handed a two-year doping ban in 2012.

According to the AIU, Kisorio and Kimutai have both missed three consecutive tests and Kisorio now faces a long ban because of being a repeat offender.

-More to follow-

