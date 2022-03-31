Connect with us

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel will miss the Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Motors

Vettel cleared to race in Australian GP after Covid absence

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 31 – Sebastian Vettel has been declared fit to take part in next week’s Australian Grand Prix after he missed the opening two races of the season following a bout of coronavirus.

Vettel’s Aston Martin team confirmed the four-time world champion, 34, would be available to race in Melbourne.

“We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season at the @ausgrandprix,” the British-based team tweeted.

Aston Martin are without a point following a poor start to the season.

Vettel’s Covid replacement, reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, finished 17th and last in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

