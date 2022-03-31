Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions from next season

Football

Premier League to introduce five subs from next season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 31 – Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions from the 2022/23 season after they belatedly agreed to the rule change on Thursday.

Teams in the English top flight were allowed to make five changes for the final stages of the 2019/20 season due to fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, unlike other major leagues and European competitions, the rule then reverted to three substitutions per side due to fears that extra changes gave an advantage to the bigger clubs with deeper squads.

“From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were outspoken critics of the previous refusal to adopt the change given the demands placed upon players by the English game.

“All around the world there is five substitutions. Here we believe we are a special league with just three players, we don’t protect the players,” Guardiola said last season.

Klopp even accused Premier League CEO Richard Masters of a “lack of leadership” over the matter, saying: “It’s not an advantage, it’s a necessity.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved