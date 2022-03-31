Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The President Deaf Football Federation of Kenya (DFFK) Stephen Waweru speaks to players before launching the National Women Deaf Football Championships at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. (Photo by Moses Wekesa,KNA).

Sports

Kenya Women’s Deaf Football Team to face soccer powerhouses in Deaflympics

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The national women’s deaf football team will face four soccer powerhouses among them hosts Brazil in a league format at the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics Games to be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1-15.

Kenya, the only African representatives, will also face Poland, Japan and United States in a league format that will be a knockout.

In the last edition hosted in Turkey in 2017, Kenya did not participate and they will be seeking to make an impact in the global stage that has football powerhouses.

Russia was crowned champions, clinching gold after beating Poland 6-4 to settle for silver while Brazil took bronze thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Great Britain.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved