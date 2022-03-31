Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Amina handing over the report from the Sports Registrar’s office to Committee Chair Aaron Ringera

Football

Kenya set for more days in the cold as FIFA Council ratifies suspension

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Kenya will remain suspended by the World football governing body FIFA after the Council Members voted to ratify last month’s decision to have the country barred from playing international football.

IN the FIFA Council meeting held on Thursday in Doha, Qatar, 198 FIFA members voted to ratify the suspension until the country meets the demand set by the world governing body to reinstate the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The decision to suspend Kenya from all football activities outside the borders was reached by FIFA after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation last year and installed a caretaker committee which has been struggling to run football in the country.

The Committee is chaired by former Chief Justice Aaron Ringera.

FIFA had categorically stated that the Federation Secretariat should be installed back in office and given full mandate of Kandanda House before they could lift the suspension.

However, CS Amina was adamant saying they would go on with the process of ‘cleaning Kenyan football’ and later told the Parliamentary Committee on Sports that teh suspension was a ‘blessing in disguise’.

The first casualties of FIFA’s wrath was the national women’s football team Harambee Starlets who failed to play in the qualifiers for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

With the qualifiers for the 2023 men’s AFCON looming, Kenya stands the risk of failing to play as long as the suspension remains in place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved