Namcos names four rookies in Shujaa squad for Singapore, Vancouver Sevens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Former Kenya U20 international Richel Wangila, Zeden Marrow, Collins Shikoli and Ben Salem have been handed maiden call ups for the Shujaa squad that heads out to the Vancouver and Singapore Sevens.

The four have been impressive in training over the past two months and have impressed head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu who has decided to hand them a chance for the fifth and sixth rounds of the World Sevens Series.

The squad will be skippered by Herman Humwa and Nelson Oyoo.

After a two-month break, the series will head to Singapore on the 9th and 10th of next month before moving to Vancouver the following weekend.

Salem will meanwhile link up with the team for the Vancouver leg alongside Vincent Onyala and Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno.

Shujaa are currently placed eighth in the standings with 31 points after the first four rounds. The team’s last tour outing of Spain wasn’t as successful as they picked one point in Malaga and eight in Seville.

However, Simiyu is optimistic the team will improve after two months of working on what didn’t go down well for them in the opening four rounds.

“We are in a very competitive pool in Singapore and we obviously want to improve on our performances from the last outing in Spain. The focus is to qualify from the pool,” the tactician stated.

Shujaa squad:

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, Co-Captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin, Co-Captain), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Levy Amunga (KCB), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar), Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Collins Shikoli (Homeboyz, debut), Zeden Marrow (Homeboyz, debut), Richel Wangila (Homeboyz,debut), Alvin Otieno (KCB, to link up with squad in Vancouver), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro, to link up with squad in Vancouver), Ben Salem (Nondescript, debut, to link up with squad in Vancouver)